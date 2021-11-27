Stars grace Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza’s dazzling event

Top faces from entertainment and fashion lit up Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza’s perfume launch in Karachi on Friday.

If you follow Sania Mirza on Instagram, it is hard to not be a fan of her TikToks with their son Izhaan Mirza Malik. From her mommy struggles to Izhaan’s quick witty responses to her questions, Sania’s Instagram provides wholesome entertainment online.

Last month, Sania and Shoaib Malik were both in the news throughout the T20 World Cup not just for Shoaib’s brilliant performance and Sania applauding it in the stands, but for the amusing video bites they shot beyond the boundary. Remember what Izhaan calls his all-rounder dad? “Shoaib bhai”!

And then came Shoaib Malik’s sizzling photoshoots with Ayesha Omar and Hania Aamir. The magazine covers set social media on fire and Shoaib trended on Twitter not only for the WC, but his non-cricket related ventures as well.

Sania and Shoaib’s perfume launch was attended by a number of celebrities, including Ayesha Omar, Sadia Imam, Anoushey Ashraf, Humayun Saeed, among others. The couple’s son Izhaan was caught in the act too.

Among the many photos and videos doing the rounds, one shows Izhaan seeking Sania’s attention while she was posing with Ayesha and Shoaib.

Last week, Sania joined Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan’s Kya Khoya Kya Paya trend, which he started to promote his film Dhamaka online. Read here if you want to know about the difficult choices that shaped her career as a professional tennis star.

