Sonya Hussyn, Sajjad Ali’s poetic getaway wows fans

Cold, coffee and some heart-warming couplets

Posted: Nov 16, 2021
Posted: Nov 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Sonya Hussyn

What can be a better way to unwind than sipping hot coffee surrounded by mountains and listening to some heart-warming poetry?

Over-the-top celebrity holidays are one thing but stars who keep it simple attract no less attention and praise either. Fans weren’t done gushing over Fawad Khan and Sadaf Fawad’s minimal rooftop wedding anniversary celebrations when Sajjad Ali reciting touching couplets to Sonya Hussyn started winning hearts on social media.

The videos and photos have been shared by Sonya on Instagram. It is not known where the clips were filmed, but the two might have met in Nathia Gali as appears from Sajjad previous posts.

Sonya’s followers have dropped hearts on the post.

Sonia and Sajjad were last seen at the Pakistan International Screen Awards, where Sonya was awarded for the first time in her seven-year career. She bagged a trophy for her lead role in the drama serial Saraab.

Sajjad delivered an electrifying performance on hit numbers at the event and made everyone, including Mehwish Hayat and Faryal Mehmood, leave their seats and shake a leg with him.

Sonya will be seen next in dramas Mor Moharan and Sinf-e-Aahan.

If you missed how Fawad Khan and Sadaf celebrated 16 years of their marriage, here’s the video.

