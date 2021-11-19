Sonya Hussyn is a lovelorn lady in new music video

Sajjad Ali has released his highly anticipated single Qarar starring Sonya Hussyn.

Sonya’s fans were in awe when she shared a video clip with Sajjad Ali reciting heartwarming poetry to her surrounded by mountains. It was not clear where the two were but from Sajjad’s previous posts it appeared that they might have been in Nathia Gali. Then a couple of days later, Sonya shared a poster of a song titled Qarar that gave her followers a glimpse into her collaboration with Sajjad.

On Thursday, Sonya announced that the single would be released later in the day.

“The wait is over, Qarar is finally releasing today,” she wrote, sharing a still from the music video. “Can’t wait to share it with you all.”

She asked her fans to share the song on their profiles.

Qarar stars Sonya Hussyn as a lonely woman who appears to be trying to heal and find happiness again, all the while waiting for her love to return. Sajjad is seen singing the soulful lyrics by a fire.

Sonya remarked that shooting the song was full of emotions.

“It was indeed a ball shooting for something so meaningful and full of emotions,” she said. “Memories that I shall cherish forever.”

Sonya recently bagged a trophy for drama serial Saraab at the Pakistan International Screen Awards in Dubai. Sajjad’s performance at the event was one of its best highlights.

Sajjad’s last composition was Udaas, which he wrote for his son Khubi Ali. The single premiered in January 2021.

