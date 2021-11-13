Sohail Asghar passes away in Lahore

Sohail Asghar, who appeared in a number of popular PTV dramas, films and theatre productions, has passed away in Lahore.

According to Sohail’s wife, the actor had been ill for a year and a half. He had been receiving treatment at a hospital for the past week.

Sohail’s funeral prayers will be held on Sunday in Lahore.

Sohail Asghar was one of the most recognised faces in the entertainment industry. He appeared in a number of popular dramas, Khuda ki Basti. His other dramas include Dukh Sukh, Kajal Ghar, Chand Grehan and Reza Reza.

