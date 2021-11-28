Sunday, November 28, 2021  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Sinf-e-Aahan first episode: one actor trends for a reason

The first episode aired Saturday night

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Nov 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The first episode of the highly anticipated TV serial Sinf-e-Aahan was aired Saturday night. Featuring an all-female cast, the first episode introduced the characters and showed the start of their journey towards a Pakistan Army career. 

The episode featured first looks of Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan and Ramsha Khan. But, the reaction of people on Twitter indicated one female character impressed them the most. 

The fans found Ramsha Khan’s character as Baloch girl to be the most stunning out of all the other characters. So much so that #RamshaKhan became the top Twitter trend Sunday. 

In the very first scene of the episode, Ramsha, introduced as Pariwesh, is seen in a village in Balochistan, aiming an AK 47 rifle and shooting a target. 

The tweets under the hashtags show that the performance of the chadar-clad Ramsha has awed the viewers 

In the episode, Sajjal Ali is introduced as Rabia from Islamabad; Syra Yousuf as Arzu, a Christian girl from Youhannabad, Lahore; Kubra Khan as Mahjabeen from Islamabad and Yumna Zaidi as Shaista from Peshawar.

The cast also include Dananeer Mubeen and Sri Lankan actor Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa.

