Sikhs demand unique action against Kangana Ranaut over ‘insensitive’ remarks

She is under fire for her extreme political views again

Posted: Nov 22, 2021
Posted: Nov 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago

Photo: File

Kangana Ranaut reminds everyone time and again why she is permanently banned on Twitter.

No other Bollywood star has been stirring up one controversy after another the way Kangana Ranaut has done. The “outsider”, who was credited with redefining women-centric roles in an industry dominated by men, has now concentrated most of her time exalting the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) and, of course, Indian Prime Narendra Modi at public platforms and on social media.

But it is not just her jingoistic and extreme religious views that fetch her legal notices, but her insensitive remarks against her own people as well. Last week, she set social media ablaze by saying that the freedom India gained in 1947 was a  “bheek” (a handout) and that real freedom came with the BJP in 2014. Her remarks came only days after she was honoured with a Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian award.

If that wasn’t enough, Kangana Ranaut fanned the flames with her views against Sikhs by calling them “Khalistani terrorists” and hailing the late former prime minister Indira Gandhi for “crushing them like mosquitoes”.

Although Kangana didn’t name Indira in her first story, the next photo confirmed the purpose of her hateful posts. She is creating hype around her upcoming film, Emergency, in which she will be portraying Indira Gandhi.

Kangana Ranaut Sikh controversy
Photo: Instagram/Kangana Ranaut

Kangana’s posts enraged a number of people. A complaint was filed against her by the Indian Youth Congress for what they called “seditious” remarks online. But demand for a unique action against Kangana came from Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who is the president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

“She should either be put in a mental hospital or in jail,” Manjinder tweeted. “We demand strict action from the government for her hateful content on Instagram.”

Manjinder has demanded Kangana’s Padma Shri be withdrawn as well.

In May, Twitter permanently suspended Kangana’s account over a violent tweet against politician Mamta Banerjee.

Kangana, who established herself as a leading artist with films such as Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, has not delivered a hit at the box office recently.  

