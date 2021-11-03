Wednesday, November 3, 2021  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1443
HOME > Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra trolled for announcing ‘anti-Pakistan’ film

Mission Majnu will be out in May

Posted: Nov 3, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 3, 2021

Photo: Twitter/Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood continues to conduct surgical strikes on the reel.

After Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, it is time for “Student of the Year” Sidharth Malhotra to stir jingoistic sentiments in Bollywood.

Indian filmmakers have grown quite obsessed with Pakistan and the kind of films made in Bollywood over the last five years only seems to prove it.

Bollywood’s obsession for “anti-Pakistan” films gained momentum after the Uri attacks in 2016. Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal, proved to be a massive success in 2019, and since the Pulwama attacks a month later, Bollywood has churned out several mega-budget films glorifying the Indian armed forces and raking in millions by showing Pakistan in a negative light.

The most recent addition to the list of such films was Bhuj: The Pride of India, released in August. It starred Ajay Devgn in the lead and, ironically, featured a reprised version of Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan’s iconic song Coca Cola

Now Sidharth Malhotra is set to appear in a similar project which, according to him, is inspired by real events. 

“Get ready to be a part of India’s greatest covert operation that derailed Pakistan’s illicit nuclear ambitions,” Sidharth tweeted. Mission Majnu will be released in cinemas in May 2022.

But when he announced the movie on Twitter, Pakistanis weren’t having it. They posted everything they could on Sidharth’s timeline to remind him how Pakistani songs are being blatantly copied in Bollywood (the latest being Meri Zindagi Hai Tu by Jubin Nautiyal). They responded to his tweet with memes, jokes and, of course, a bit of T20 World Cup. 

Some people retorted by sharing memes on Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman’s capture and saying that it was the only “real event”.

Others warned Sidharth to be prepared for Pakistan’s “greatest operation that derailed India’s World Cup ambitions”.

Cricket fans have demanded a movie on Pakistan-India T20 World Cup face-off as well.

In August, Akshay Kumar’s spy thriller BellBottom was banned in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar over content “not fit for exhibition”. It was inspired by the hijackings of Indian Airlines flights in the 1980s during Indira Gandhi’s tenure as prime minister. 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Bollywood Sidharth Malhotra
 
