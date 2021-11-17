Wednesday, November 17, 2021  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Shoaib Malik follows in Junaid Safdar’s footsteps to impress Sania

Remember Junaid wowing guests at his wedding?

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

If you think you had it all on Sania Mirza’s birthday, there’s still something we want you to see.

Sania, who is Pakistan’s favourite bhabhi, recently opened up on how she and husband Shoaib Malik have to stay apart for weeks when they are travelling.

But this distance only seems to bring the couple even closer as their time together never fails to entertain their followers, who are delighted and amused by their TikToks and photos with crazy and adorable captions for each other.

On Monday, some of Sania’s followers celebrated her birthday by sharing her photos with best wishes and prayers and others by taking a look back at her best Instagram videos. If you are looking for short video bites to make your day, Sania’s Instagram is the one place you can always visit to fill your scrolling with joys and laughter.

Although Shoaib shared photos from the celebrations, he didn’t post what he treated Sania to on her special day: his singing! And even if the couple shared the video in their Instagram stories, not many people appear to be aware of it, especially after it went viral.

The short clip shows Shoaib Malik singing the iconic Kya Hua Tera Wada for Sania. Isn’t that the same song that Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar won hearts with at his own wedding not very long ago?

If you missed Junaid Safdar wowing his wife Ayesha and the guests with his singing at London’s most expensive hotel, here’s the video.

Sania and Shoaib have been married for 11 years. They welcomed their first child Izhaan in October 2018.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.


FaceBook WhatsApp
sania mirza shoaib malik
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
sania mirza shoaib malik, sania mirza birthday, sania mirza izhaan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Twitter has found Shadab Khan’s woman lookalike
Twitter has found Shadab Khan’s woman lookalike
Won’t spare people responsible for Omer Sharif’s death: wife Zareen
Won’t spare people responsible for Omer Sharif’s death: wife Zareen
Disgusting? Shoaib Akhtar on Aussie ‘shoey’ celebration
Disgusting? Shoaib Akhtar on Aussie ‘shoey’ celebration
Five of Sushant Singh Rajput’s relatives killed in road accident
Five of Sushant Singh Rajput’s relatives killed in road accident
Rajkummar Rao’s wedding highlights: Dogs, joy and ‘surrendering love’
Rajkummar Rao’s wedding highlights: Dogs, joy and ‘surrendering love’
Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi bashed for 'anti-Muslim' content
Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi bashed for ‘anti-Muslim’ content
Sonya Hussyn, Sajjad Ali’s poetic getaway wows fans
Sonya Hussyn, Sajjad Ali’s poetic getaway wows fans
Ananya Panday’s first post after questioning in Aryan’s drug case
Ananya Panday’s first post after questioning in Aryan’s drug case
Lady Gaga studied ‘seductive’ panthers for killer Gucci role
Lady Gaga studied ‘seductive’ panthers for killer Gucci role
Shoaib Malik follows in Junaid Safdar’s footsteps to impress Sania
Shoaib Malik follows in Junaid Safdar’s footsteps to impress Sania
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.