Shoaib Malik follows in Junaid Safdar’s footsteps to impress Sania

If you think you had it all on Sania Mirza’s birthday, there’s still something we want you to see.

Sania, who is Pakistan’s favourite bhabhi, recently opened up on how she and husband Shoaib Malik have to stay apart for weeks when they are travelling.

But this distance only seems to bring the couple even closer as their time together never fails to entertain their followers, who are delighted and amused by their TikToks and photos with crazy and adorable captions for each other.

On Monday, some of Sania’s followers celebrated her birthday by sharing her photos with best wishes and prayers and others by taking a look back at her best Instagram videos. If you are looking for short video bites to make your day, Sania’s Instagram is the one place you can always visit to fill your scrolling with joys and laughter.

Although Shoaib shared photos from the celebrations, he didn’t post what he treated Sania to on her special day: his singing! And even if the couple shared the video in their Instagram stories, not many people appear to be aware of it, especially after it went viral.

The short clip shows Shoaib Malik singing the iconic Kya Hua Tera Wada for Sania. Isn’t that the same song that Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar won hearts with at his own wedding not very long ago?

If you missed Junaid Safdar wowing his wife Ayesha and the guests with his singing at London’s most expensive hotel, here’s the video.

Sania and Shoaib have been married for 11 years. They welcomed their first child Izhaan in October 2018.

