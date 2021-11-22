Monday, November 22, 2021  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty shares unseen photos on wedding anniversary

She is celebrating the day with her ‘Cookie’

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: File

Shilpa Shetty wished her husband Raj Kundra on their wedding anniversary with a collage of unseen photos from the day they tied the knot.

The year 2021 was not easy for Shilpa. In July, her husband was arrested on charges of producing and distributing pornography on social media apps. He was released in September and throughout the controversy Shilpa had distanced herself from the media given the stress and attention. She did, however, post a note requesting the media to stop what she called a media trial as it was affecting both her image and her family.

The couple made their first appearance together since Raj’s bail earlier this month when they visited a temple in Himachal Pradesh. But only days later, they landed in trouble again when they were booked in an FIR on the complaint of a businessman, who accused Shilpa and Raj of fraud.

Raj didn’t appear in any of Shilpa’s social media posts throughout the controversy. But on their wedding anniversary, Shilpa wished her “Cookie” with her fondest memories from the day they exchanged wedding vows.

“This moment and day 12 years ago,” Shilpa wrote, “we made and continue to fulfill a promise; of sharing the good times and bearing the hard times, of trusting in love and God to show us the way… side by side, day by day.”

Shilpa has shared a collage of four photos from the mandap.

“Twelve years and not counting,” she said. “Happy anniversary, Cookie. Here’s to many more rainbows, laughter, milestones, and our prized possessions, our children.”

She expressed her gratitude to everyone who supported the couple through their tough times.

Shilpa and Raj married on November 22, 2009. They have two children, daughter Samisha and son Viaan.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Raj Kundra Shilpa Shetty
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
shilpa shetty, raj kundra, wedding anniversary
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Alizeh Shah stuns in Falak Shabir’s new music video
Alizeh Shah stuns in Falak Shabir’s new music video
Dananeer surprises fans with first look from Sinf-e-Aahan
Dananeer surprises fans with first look from Sinf-e-Aahan
Mia Khalifa says Taylor Swift ‘ruined her life’
Mia Khalifa says Taylor Swift ‘ruined her life’
Sikhs demand unique action against Kangana Ranaut over ‘insensitive’ remarks
Sikhs demand unique action against Kangana Ranaut over ‘insensitive’ remarks
Shilpa Shetty shares unseen photos on wedding anniversary
Shilpa Shetty shares unseen photos on wedding anniversary
Bored HKKST fans come up with crazy memes
Bored HKKST fans come up with crazy memes
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.