Shilpa Shetty shares unseen photos on wedding anniversary

Shilpa Shetty wished her husband Raj Kundra on their wedding anniversary with a collage of unseen photos from the day they tied the knot.

The year 2021 was not easy for Shilpa. In July, her husband was arrested on charges of producing and distributing pornography on social media apps. He was released in September and throughout the controversy Shilpa had distanced herself from the media given the stress and attention. She did, however, post a note requesting the media to stop what she called a media trial as it was affecting both her image and her family.

The couple made their first appearance together since Raj’s bail earlier this month when they visited a temple in Himachal Pradesh. But only days later, they landed in trouble again when they were booked in an FIR on the complaint of a businessman, who accused Shilpa and Raj of fraud.

Raj didn’t appear in any of Shilpa’s social media posts throughout the controversy. But on their wedding anniversary, Shilpa wished her “Cookie” with her fondest memories from the day they exchanged wedding vows.

“This moment and day 12 years ago,” Shilpa wrote, “we made and continue to fulfill a promise; of sharing the good times and bearing the hard times, of trusting in love and God to show us the way… side by side, day by day.”

Shilpa has shared a collage of four photos from the mandap.

“Twelve years and not counting,” she said. “Happy anniversary, Cookie. Here’s to many more rainbows, laughter, milestones, and our prized possessions, our children.”

She expressed her gratitude to everyone who supported the couple through their tough times.

Shilpa and Raj married on November 22, 2009. They have two children, daughter Samisha and son Viaan.

