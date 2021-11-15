Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra are in trouble again

It looks like the troubles surrounding Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra aren’t over yet.

Shilpa disappeared from the spotlight after Raj Kundra was arrested in July in a case relating to the production and distribution of pornography through an OTT platform. According to the police investigation, Raj used to send adult films to foreign companies through a file-sharing service and the content was then uploaded to several apps to evade Indian law.

Shilpa didn’t give comment until a few days later when she posted a note explaining how she was never aware of Raj’s activities, and calling for what she said a media trial to end.

Raj was arrested and granted bail in September, and given the stress and attention Shilpa Shetty decided to stay away from the media.

The couple made their first appearance together since Raj’s bail last week when they visited a temple in Himachal Pradesh. But it seems there is only more trouble brewing for Shilpa.

An FIR, based on a complaint filed by a businessman, has been registered against Shilpa, Raj, a man named Kaashif Khan, and a few others. The man claims that he was promised profit against an investment of INR10.5 million into SFL Fitness company in 2014.

When the man demanded his money back after the plans of opening a franchise, gym and spa in Pune didn’t materialise, he says he was threatened.

Shilpa has responded to the FIR by disassociating herself from the wellness venture.

“Woke up to an FIR registered in Raj and my name,” she wrote. “To set the record straight, SFL Fitness [is] a venture run by Kaashif Khan. He had taken the naming rights of the brand SFL to open SFL fitness gyms around the country.”

Shilpa claims that it was Kaashif who ran the affairs and that she and Raj are not aware of any transactions.

“The company was closed in 2014 and was entirely handled by Kaashif Khan. I have worked very hard over the last 28 years and it pains me to see that my name and reputation is getting damaged and dragged so loosely to get eyeballs.”

Shilpa has called for her rights as a “law-abiding citizen” to be protected.

This is the second time since Raj’s arrest that Shilpa’s name has emerged in a cheating case. In August, she and her mother Sunanda were booked for fraud related to Shilpa’s wellness fitness chain IOSIS Wellness.

