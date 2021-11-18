Shah Rukh makes special request to directors after Aryan’s arrest

Shah Rukh Khan has made a special request to filmmakers after he continued shooting for his mega-budget projects last week.

Last month, Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan was arrested in a case relating to the use of banned substances on a cruise ship and was sent to judicial custody. He spent nearly a month, during which his bail was rejected twice, at the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.

When Aryan was granted bail on October 28 and released a day later, Shah Rukh and Gauri left their Mumbai residence Mannat to spend a few days away with family at their farmhouse in Alibaug. Shah Rukh’s birthday this year was a quiet affair as the superstar’s fans, who had gathered outside Mannat to kickstart celebrations, did not get to see him waving to them from their balcony.

Aryan too celebrated his birthday quietly on November 13. Juhi Chawla pledged 500 trees in his name and his sister Suhana Khan posted unseen childhood photos.

It is not known how Aryan spent the day but, according to reports by Indian media, Shah Rukh entrusted him to his longtime bodyguard, Ravi Singh, before continuing the shoot.

Now latest reports suggest that Shah Rukh has requested directors to plan shooting schedules in a way that allows him to check on his family regularly. He wants to spend more time with his children without being away from Mannat for long. In his absence from the sets, sequences involving other actors can be completed.

After placing Ravi Singh with Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh is looking for a new bodyguard as well.

Aryan was taken in for questioning on October 2 after the Narcotics Control Bureau raided the cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. He was immediately arrested along with seven others, including his close friend Arbaaz Merchant.

Aryan’s drugs-on-cruise case has become one of the most high-profile celebrity cases in Bollywood.

