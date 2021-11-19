Friday, November 19, 2021  | 13 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Sarah Khan takes viral Instagram challenge with Falak

Walks away with an expensive present

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Sarah Khan

Falak Shabir just proved he is the coolest husband.

One of the best things about social media is when a challenge picks up and goes viral after celebrities take it and share their attempts or recreations with their followers. Mehwish Hayat and her brother Danish have plenty of fun videos on both TikTok and Instagram. Imran Abbas’s amusing video bites are equally popular and gather millions of views in just hours.

But Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir’s short collaborations are a different sort of treat altogether. Not only do fans get to see their adorable expressions of love for each other, but how Falak spoils his wife with expensive gifts too (besides lots of roses).

Unlike other celebrity couples, Sarah and Falak give fans a glimpse into everything, including their romantic getaways. And in a video posted on Thursday, Falak just proved he is the coolest husband.

When Sarah Khan tried the viral challenge (Give your husband your hand and see what he does it with) with Falak, she walked away with a brand new iPhone!

The video has crossed over a million views.

You may not have forgotten Sania Mirza’s misery when she took the same challenge with Shoaib Malik. All the all-rounder had to give her was their son Izhaan’s feeding bottle when she held out her hand to him.

Sarah and Falak welcomed their first child, daughter Alyana, in October. The couple often shares adorable videos of Alyana and answer questions about her in their Instagram stories.

Sarah and Falak were married in May 2020. They are among the most popular celebrity couples.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

FaceBook WhatsApp
Falak Shabir Sarah Khan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
sarah khan, falak shabir, alyana falak, sarah khan falak shabir instagram
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Shah Rukh makes special request to directors after Aryan’s arrest
Shah Rukh makes special request to directors after Aryan’s arrest
When India loses to green, it turns orange: Vir Das
When India loses to green, it turns orange: Vir Das
Preity Zinta introduces followers to her twins
Preity Zinta introduces followers to her twins
Nora Fatehi reveals why Kusu Kusu was her ‘worst experience’
Nora Fatehi reveals why Kusu Kusu was her ‘worst experience’
Mehwish Hayat’s advice for Bollywood following ‘anti-Muslim’ Sooryavanshi
Mehwish Hayat’s advice for Bollywood following ‘anti-Muslim’ Sooryavanshi
Sarah Khan takes viral Instagram challenge with Falak
Sarah Khan takes viral Instagram challenge with Falak
Sonya Hussyn is a lovelorn lady in new music video
Sonya Hussyn is a lovelorn lady in new music video
Khel Khel Mein: Sajal, Bilal Abbas shine at star-studded premiere
Khel Khel Mein: Sajal, Bilal Abbas shine at star-studded premiere
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.