Sarah Khan takes viral Instagram challenge with Falak

Falak Shabir just proved he is the coolest husband.

One of the best things about social media is when a challenge picks up and goes viral after celebrities take it and share their attempts or recreations with their followers. Mehwish Hayat and her brother Danish have plenty of fun videos on both TikTok and Instagram. Imran Abbas’s amusing video bites are equally popular and gather millions of views in just hours.

But Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir’s short collaborations are a different sort of treat altogether. Not only do fans get to see their adorable expressions of love for each other, but how Falak spoils his wife with expensive gifts too (besides lots of roses).

Unlike other celebrity couples, Sarah and Falak give fans a glimpse into everything, including their romantic getaways. And in a video posted on Thursday, Falak just proved he is the coolest husband.

When Sarah Khan tried the viral challenge (Give your husband your hand and see what he does it with) with Falak, she walked away with a brand new iPhone!

The video has crossed over a million views.

You may not have forgotten Sania Mirza’s misery when she took the same challenge with Shoaib Malik. All the all-rounder had to give her was their son Izhaan’s feeding bottle when she held out her hand to him.

Sarah and Falak welcomed their first child, daughter Alyana, in October. The couple often shares adorable videos of Alyana and answer questions about her in their Instagram stories.

Sarah and Falak were married in May 2020. They are among the most popular celebrity couples.

