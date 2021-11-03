Sara Ali Khan thought mother Amrita ‘ran a porn site’

Sara Ali Khan mostly makes headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter graced the cover of October issue of Harper’s Bazaar India. The magazine has called her “young, wise and free”, to which Ranveer Singh had an interesting response.

“Wise?” he wondered.

Sabah Ali Khan, Sara’s aunt, tagged Ranveer and said, “When in the mood, she is an owl.”

But it is not Sara’s photos in the magazine that are doing the rounds, but her statements about her childhood and what she thought of her parents while watching their movies, especially Saif’s Omkara and mother Amrita’s Kalyug, which starred her in a negative role.

“All I remember is watching Omkara and Kalyug and being really disturbed that my parents were such negative people. I was very young and I used to think that my father uses bad language and that my mother runs a porn site… it was not fun! And because they were both nominated for Best Actor in a Negative Role in the same year, I was like, ‘What is this?’”

Sara is vocal about the divorce between her parents and has often shared that Saif and Amrita were “never happy together”. According to Sara, their separation never really affected her.

Sara made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in 2018, opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput. She then appeared alongside Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Simmba.

Sara has often come under fire for what many people have called “problematic” views. In an interview with Barkha Dutt, she remarked that people can “put some powder on if they want to be fair” and that it shouldn’t be a big deal.

