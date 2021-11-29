Sania Mirza reveals the ‘worst’ question she’s repeatedly asked

Who can know it better than Sania Mirza what it is like to be torn between Pakistan and India especially when the arch-rivals descend on the pitch for high-voltage face-offs?

Sania Mirza is arguably the most popular bhabhi in Pakistan. She is famous not just for being the wife of all-rounder Shoaib Malik, who proudly describes himself as the husband to a “superwoman”, but her short video bites on TikTok and Instagram too. And who can forget the couple’s son Izhaan Mirza Malik whose Instagram account with 100,000 followers is managed by Sania herself?

Sania has been vocal about her personal and professional choices, including having to leave Izhaan behind sometimes when travelling for work commitments. But she has been vocal about something else too: the questions concerning her loyalties when there is a cricket match between Pakistan and India.

Before the Pakistan-India game in the T20 World Cup this year, Sania had clearly given out the message through a short fun video that she would disappear from social media on the big day to avoid negativity and toxicity. Although Sania kept a low profile on Instagram and Twitter throughout the tournament, her photos with the wives of other Pakistani players kept streaming our feeds.

Ahsan Khan, who hosts Time Out with Ahsan Khan, recently had Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik as his guests. In a BTS video he has shared, Sania reveals the worst question she is repeatedly asked by everyone.

“What is the worst question any journalist or host can ask you?”

“Well, they ask me all the time and I want everybody to know that it is a very bad and stale question which I don’t want to be asked again,” says Sania, looking exhausted. “‘Who do I support when India is playing Pakistan?’ Please guys, get over it.”

At that moment, Shoaib intervened and for a moment it appeared that he had an important query. But after he ended up posing the same question, Sania responded by asking Shoaib instead who he supports when Pakistan and India have a tennis face-off. Shoaib had quite a witty answer to that.

“Of course I support my wife,” he said. “But I love my country.”

“Same answer!” said Sania. “Don’t ask me this question again!”

Shoaib and Sania were married in 2010. They welcomed their first child Izhaan in 2018.

