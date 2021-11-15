Sania Mirza joins Kartik Aaryan’s viral trend

Sania Mirza is often seen in fun TikToks with Shoaib Malik and their son Izhaan. But her latest video is all about the difficult choices that shaped her career as one of the top tennis players.

Sania was spotted in the UAE chilling with the spouses of other Pakistani cricketers at the T20 World Cup 2021. She made highlights for lauding Shoaib Malik’s performance against Scotland when he equalled the fastest 50 of the tournament, a record set by India’s KL Rahul two days earlier.

During the WC, Sania’s TikToks with Shoaib and Izhaan amused their followers too. Sania often uploads videos of her workout routines and dance with friends and family and gathers millions of views on Instagram.

But her latest video is a departure from the kind of content she regularly posts. In a conversation, titled Kya Khoya Kya Paya started by Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, Sania, who has been ranked India’s top tennis player, has opened up on how she had to make difficult choices when she started out.

“In life sometimes we have to make the choice,” Sania says. “In this journey we lose something, we gain something.”

Sania recounts her parents had to travel with her when she started playing tennis at the age of nine or 10. But since her sister was eight years younger than her, their mother often had to stay back to take care of her.

“Even after I got married, obviously with me and my husband playing, it’s almost the same thing,” Sania says. “We stay away from each other for months in a row. As a mother, many times I have to make a choice about leaving Izhaan. It’s not easy at all. But I’m proud I have the courage to sacrifice our family time for our career, our love for the sport.”

Kartik Aaryan started the Kya Khoya Kya Paya trend to promote his film Dhamaka. He reposted Sania’s video and remarked that “India is proud of her family”.

Besides India’s top athletes and chefs, actor Boman Irani has shared his Kya Khoya Kya Paya story as well.

Dhamaka is slated for release on November 19, 2021.

