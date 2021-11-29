Monday, November 29, 2021  | 23 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Sania Mirza is going to ‘clip Shoaib Malik’s wings’

They will appear on Time Out with Ahsan Khan

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Ahsan Khan

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are mostly away from the screen. But when the couple appears on talk shows, they ensure that viewers get wholesome entertainment.

Sania and Shoaib recently launched their perfume in Karachi. The star-studded night was attended by top faces from fashion and entertainment, including Humayun Saeed, Ayesha Omar, Nadia Hussain, and many others.

Actor Ahsan Khan has shared a few BTS from the set of his talk show, Time Out with Ahsan Khan, and it looks like Sania and Shoaib are going to have a blast in the upcoming episode.

The first video features Sania revealing the “worst” question she is repeatedly asked. 

“Well, they ask me all the time and I want everybody to know that it is a very bad and stale question which I don’t want to be asked again,” she says. “‘Who do I support when India is playing Pakistan?’ Please guys, get over it.”

But it is the other video that shows us the lighter side of the couple. 

In the clip, Shoaib is wearing a pair of small wings and Sania is sporting a clown wig. 

“Par nikal aye hain,” Sania quips, smirking. “Katne parenge.” They will need to be clipped.

“They cannot be clipped,” says Shoaib, pulling at one of the straps, “because they can be taken off”

Shoaib and Sania married in 2010. They welcomed their son Izhaan in 2018.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
sania mirza shoaib malik
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
sania mirza, shoaib malik
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sinf-e-Aahan first episode: one actor trends for a reason
Sinf-e-Aahan first episode: one actor trends for a reason
Sania Mirza reveals the ‘worst’ question she’s repeatedly asked
Sania Mirza reveals the ‘worst’ question she’s repeatedly asked
Farah Khan would ‘vomit’ when Shah Rukh took off shirt
Farah Khan would ‘vomit’ when Shah Rukh took off shirt
An uncensored history of film censorship in Pakistan
An uncensored history of film censorship in Pakistan
Want 'khushkhabri'? Check out Sajal Ali's latest Q&A
Want ‘khushkhabri’? Check out Sajal Ali’s latest Q&A
Sania Mirza is going to ‘clip Shoaib Malik’s wings’
Sania Mirza is going to ‘clip Shoaib Malik’s wings’
Can Bilawal Bhutto act? Ahsan Khan has the answer
Can Bilawal Bhutto act? Ahsan Khan has the answer
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.