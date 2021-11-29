Sania Mirza is going to ‘clip Shoaib Malik’s wings’

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are mostly away from the screen. But when the couple appears on talk shows, they ensure that viewers get wholesome entertainment.

Sania and Shoaib recently launched their perfume in Karachi. The star-studded night was attended by top faces from fashion and entertainment, including Humayun Saeed, Ayesha Omar, Nadia Hussain, and many others.

Actor Ahsan Khan has shared a few BTS from the set of his talk show, Time Out with Ahsan Khan, and it looks like Sania and Shoaib are going to have a blast in the upcoming episode.

The first video features Sania revealing the “worst” question she is repeatedly asked.

“Well, they ask me all the time and I want everybody to know that it is a very bad and stale question which I don’t want to be asked again,” she says. “‘Who do I support when India is playing Pakistan?’ Please guys, get over it.”

But it is the other video that shows us the lighter side of the couple.

In the clip, Shoaib is wearing a pair of small wings and Sania is sporting a clown wig.

“Par nikal aye hain,” Sania quips, smirking. “Katne parenge.” They will need to be clipped.

“They cannot be clipped,” says Shoaib, pulling at one of the straps, “because they can be taken off”

Shoaib and Sania married in 2010. They welcomed their son Izhaan in 2018.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



