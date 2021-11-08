Sania Mirza cheers as Shoaib Malik hits fastest T20 50

Pakistan’s winning streak in the T20 World Cup 2021 continued after Scotland were beaten by 72 runs, but the game is making news for some other reasons.

Indian cricket fans were banking on Afghanistan to help India stay in the tournament but they could not qualify for the semi-final berth and may soon be packing up.

There were two games on Sunday and both gave cricket fans here a number of reasons to celebrate. First, New Zealand beat Afghanistan and knocked the arch-rival India out of the tournament. Second, Pakistan emerged victorious against Scotland and that too by 72 runs.

But what people have been rejoicing at more is the fastest 50 record, previously held by India’s KL Rahul, being equalled by all-rounder Shoaib Malik, who scored a staggering 54 off just 18 balls.

Shoaib’s wife Sania Mirza has already been making it to social media since the start of the tournament, be it “rescuing” Mohammad Hafeez by arranging a birthday cake for his wife on time or clicking photos with the wives of other players.

On Sunday, she won hearts on social media for something else.

A number of photos have emerged from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium show Sania applauding Shoaib’s impressive performance against Scotland. Her priceless reaction to Shoaib scoring the fast T20 50 was met with an overwhelming response from her Pakistani fans.

Some people quipped that Sania is the only “Indian to qualify for the semi-finals” and others remarked that she brings good luck to the team.

Here are some of the best tweets in response to Sania Mirza’s standing ovation for her husband.

#SaniaMirza forget India’s defeat and she’s here in the Ground for her Husband’s Support pic.twitter.com/NDGTREsjKS — joya khan 786 (@joyakhan7861) November 8, 2021

I appreciate that #SaniaMirza was there to support her husband. Being a good wife & understanding what another sportsman need that too in his last world cup appearance she has performed well. pic.twitter.com/NiLE2adpj5 — Tanya (@Tanya9l) November 8, 2021

There’s another video of Sania with Shoaib and son Izhaan that is doing the rounds. When she asks if Shoaib still loved her if she were “fat”, Izhaan’s response is what forces Shoaib to spit out water laughing.

Sania Mirza ask Shoaib Malik: ” do you still love me if I were fat”

.

.

.#SaniaMirza #ShoaibMalik #fat pic.twitter.com/h15PlDj3vh — RED CACHE (@redcachenet) November 7, 2021

Before Pakistan’s game with India on October 24, Sania announced through a fun video that she would “disappear” on the big day to avoid toxicity.

Pakistan will swing bats and roll balls against Australia in the semi-finals on Thursday, November 11.

