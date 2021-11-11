Thursday, November 11, 2021  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1443
HOME > Entertainment

Sajal, Yumna, Syra, Kubra need no hero in Sinf-e-Aahan

Their first looks are out in the teaser

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Twitter

The teaser for Humayun Saeed and ISPR’s highly anticipated drama Sinf-e-Aahan is out and it promises to be a project with leads who need no heroes.

The project stars an ensemble cast of Sajal Ali, Yumna Zaidi, Kubra Khan, Syra Yousuf and Ramsha Khan. 

Reports were circulating of a Sri Lankan actor Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa being roped in for the project but there was no confirmation from the producers. However, her photos with Yumna Zaidi led to speculation that her role in Sinf-e-Aahan was going to be a surprise for viewers. Her appearance in the teaser has confirmed her part.

Humayun and his wife Samina are among the four producers on Sinf-e-Aahan (Women of Steel). It is being produced in association with the ISPR.

The teaser has taken social media by storm, with fans praising Yumna and Sajal’s looks and wishing all the actors luck.

Sinf-e-Aahan was announced in June by Samina Humayun, who shared a photo of the leading ladies dressed in green shalwar kameez with dupattas printed with the project’s title, crescents and stars. Humayun Saeed and director Nadeem Baig were in the photo as well.

Writer Umera Ahmed had shared the first look of Sajal and Kubra in September. They were sporting the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) cadet uniforms. 

Not much is known about the story yet, but the drama is expected to be an all-women version of Ehd-e-Wafa, which too was a project by the ISPR. Ehd-e-Wafa starred Ahad Raza Mir, Osman Khalid Butt, Ahmed Ali Akber and Wahaj Ali as friends who start out at a cadet college.

The most recent project in collaboration with the ISPR was the telefilm Ek Hai Nigar, starring Mahira Khan as Pakistan’s first woman lieutenant general, Nigar Johar Khan.

Ek Hai Nigar premiered on October 24. Bilal Ashraf made his television debut with the telefilm as Nigar’s husband and Midsummer Chaos’ Khushhal Khan played her brother. It was co-produced by Mahira herself.

ISPR Sinf-e-Aahan
 
