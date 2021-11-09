Tuesday, November 9, 2021  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Sajal Aly: There is someone in Bilal’s life

The duo kicked off promotions for movie Khel Khel Mein

Posted: Nov 9, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Screengrab/ Khel Khel Mein

Sajal Aly has left fans wondering about Bilal Abbas Khan’s relationship status. The duo kicked off promotions for their upcoming movie Khel Khel Mein.

The trailer of the much-awaited movie was launched on Monday. The story has touched on a “sensitive” topic on “mistrust between Pakistan and Bangladesh” post-Dhaka fallout. The storyline revolves around a group of college students exploring the Pakistan war in 1971 and its history through a play.

While talking to Dawn Images, director Nabeel Qureshi said Khel Khel Mein movie is not meant to trigger controversies or disputes. “What we’ve heard in relation to the 1971 war has come from either western or Indian propaganda. I wanted the film to put the facts in front, not the propaganda,” he added.

Khel Khel Mein will be the first Pakistani movie to hit screens after COVID-19. The film stars Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas, Sheheryar Munawar, Marina Khan, Javed Sheikh and Manzar Sehbai.

The movie is slated to be released on November 19 in cinemas across the country.

“Sajal on Bilal Abbas’s marriage”

Starting the promotions for their movie, Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan first appeared on Waseem Badami’s show. The host asked Sajal about “change” in her life after marrying Ahad Raza Mir.

“There are a lot of changes I have seen in me, and I am more sensible now,” she replied. Sajal praised husband Ahad Raza Mir for being “supportive” in life.

Badami, then, turned towards Bilal Abbas Khan and asked when he is planning to get married to which he revealed: “no plans yet”.

Sajal interrupted to say that she always told him to get married on sets and hinted that there is someone in Bilal’s life.

“If there is someone in your life, you should get married,” she commented. They looked at each other and remained quiet for a few seconds. Bilal reminded Sajal that they’re “live”.

Waseem Badami didn’t miss the exchange and said Sajal had almost revealed it now. “I think there is someone,” Sajjal added.

The three then took the conversation off in a lighter vein by debating Bilal’s wedding date.

