Reham Khan wins a bet with her daughters

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have not confirmed the reports of their marriage but their fans have started celebrating already.

At the end of October, several Indian news websites reported that Katrina and Vicky have finalised their wedding. The two are reportedly tying the knot in December and have chosen Sabyasachi to design outfits for their special day.

If that wasn’t enough scoop, some websites claimed that Katrina and Vicky’s wedding will be held at a resort called Six Senses Fort Bawara. Although Katrina denied the reports, Indian media keeps coming up with one thing or the other related to her wedding.

And now it looks like the craze surrounding this big Bollywood wedding has transcended borders.

Reham Khan, who is quite active on social media, has shared a similar report by PinkVilla and revealed that she has always wanted Katrina and Vicky to end up together.

“I am so happy to hear this news,” she tweeted. “I love both these adorable people. Totally been shipping them for ages.”

I am so happy to hear this news!!! I love both these adorable ppl!!! Totally been shipping them for ages…I’ve won this bet with my daughters!! #VickyKaushal #KatrinaKaif https://t.co/RXcFV0Ao8Q — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) November 3, 2021

According to Reham, she had a bet with her daughters on Katrina and Vicky’s wedding and she has won it.

Rumours of Katrina and Vicky’s engagement started circulating in August. They have been linked since 2019 and are often spotted together at several events.

The Six Senses Fort was originally owned by the Rajasthan royal family. The resort includes two temples and a palace.

Sabyasachi, on the other hand, has dressed Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Vidya Balan and several top ladies of Bollywood at their wedding.

Vicky Kaushal made his debut with Masaan in 2015.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

