Rakhi Sawant shares photo with Javed Sheikh

Looks like Rakhi Sawant isn’t done gushing over Pakistani actors yet.

Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2021 brought together several big names from Pakistan and Bollywood in Dubai last week. Besides the awards bagged by Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir and Maya Ali, what made highlights was the table shared by stars from both sides of the border.

Rakhi Sawant had a lot to share after the star-studded event. She posted a photo of her sitting with Aijaz Aslam, Faysal Quraishi, Ayesha Omar, among others, whom she called “superstars”. She tagged them in her post as well.

Rakhi has now shared a video with Javed Sheikh from the ceremony. She has called him a “Pakistani and Bollywood superstar”.

Filmfare Middle East was held in Dubai on Thursday. Kajol, former Miss Universe Manushi Chillar, Sunny Leone and Nora Fatehi attended the ceremony. Nora and Sunny performed as well.

Maya Ali was honoured with a Rising Star Award. Ayushmann Khurrana was named Performer of the Decade and his wife Tahira Kashyap won the Most Aspiring Filmmaker award.

Trophies were handed out in 40 categories.

