Tuesday, November 2, 2021  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant shares photo with Javed Sheikh

They met in Dubai

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Rakhi Sawant

Looks like Rakhi Sawant isn’t done gushing over Pakistani actors yet.

Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2021 brought together several big names from Pakistan and Bollywood in Dubai last week. Besides the awards bagged by Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir and Maya Ali, what made highlights was the table shared by stars from both sides of the border.

Rakhi Sawant had a lot to share after the star-studded event. She posted a photo of her sitting with Aijaz Aslam, Faysal Quraishi, Ayesha Omar, among others, whom she called “superstars”. She tagged them in her post as well.

Rakhi has now shared a video with Javed Sheikh from the ceremony. She has called him a “Pakistani and Bollywood superstar”.

Filmfare Middle East was held in Dubai on Thursday. Kajol, former Miss Universe Manushi Chillar, Sunny Leone and Nora Fatehi attended the ceremony. Nora and Sunny performed as well.

Maya Ali was honoured with a Rising Star Award. Ayushmann Khurrana was named Performer of the Decade and his wife Tahira Kashyap won the Most Aspiring Filmmaker award.

Trophies were handed out in 40 categories.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.


FaceBook WhatsApp
Javed Sheikh Rakhi Sawant
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
rakhi sawant, rakhi sawant pakistan, rakhi sawant javed sheikh
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PTV Sports spat: Shoaib refuses to appear before inquiry committee
PTV Sports spat: Shoaib refuses to appear before inquiry committee
Photos: Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir host daughter’s aqiqah
Photos: Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir host daughter’s aqiqah
Iqra Aziz, Hira Mani shine at IPPA awards
Iqra Aziz, Hira Mani shine at IPPA awards
Veena Malik’s curious Twitter case leaves people scratching their heads
Veena Malik’s curious Twitter case leaves people scratching their heads
Hira Mani shuts down Aryan Khan’s ‘haters’
Hira Mani shuts down Aryan Khan’s ‘haters’
Model Fatima Hasan’s IPPA awards outfit ‘too revealing’
Model Fatima Hasan’s IPPA awards outfit ‘too revealing’
Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif recreate iconic Hera Pheri meme
Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif recreate iconic Hera Pheri meme
Nawazuddin Siddiqui to quit streaming shows
Nawazuddin Siddiqui to quit streaming shows
Pakistani fans support Anuskha, Virat Kohli amid threats, online abuse
Pakistani fans support Anuskha, Virat Kohli amid threats, online abuse
Rakhi Sawant shares photo with Javed Sheikh
Rakhi Sawant shares photo with Javed Sheikh
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.