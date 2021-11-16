Rajkummar Rao’s wedding highlights: Dogs, joy and ‘surrendering love’

While fans were busy trying to confirm the reports of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, Rajkummar Rao put on the sehra and exchanged wedding vows in an elaborate ceremony.

Bollywood’s two most popular couples, Katrina and Vicky, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, are speculated to marry in December. Although there has been no confirmation from either, Indian media has revealed everything associated with the big Bollywood weddings, be it the venue or designer who will be dressing Katrina and Alia on their big day.

But before fans got to see Katrina or Alia in ravishing bridal ensembles by India’s most celebrated designer Sabyasachi, Rajkummar Rao’s wedding came as a treat to those who were looking forward to a big affair in Bollywood and, of course, another bride in Sabyasachi.

Rajkummar Rao, who shared the news of his marriage a few days ago, tied the knot with Patralekhaa in Chandigarh. They have been together for 11 years.

The event was attended by family and close friends.

Rajkummar chose an ivory sherwani and his bride stunned in a traditional red ensemble with kundan jewellery. According to reports, her dupatta featured a Bengali verse (I surrender all my love to you) along the borders, written by Sabyasachi himself.

Photo: Instagram/Rajkummar Rao

“Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today,” Rajkummar wrote, sharing photos. “I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband, Patralekhaa.”

“There is no greater feeling than to be your wife,” said Patralekhaa. A photo in which she is posing with two dogs is doing the rounds on social media as well.

Photo: Instagram

Bollywood stars, including Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Dia Mirza, congratulated Rajkummar and showered the couple with praise and best wishes.

Rajkummar Rao is a recipient of several top accolades, including the National Film Award for his performance in Shahid (2013).

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

