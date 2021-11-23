Priyanka Chopra’s fans worried after she drops ‘Jonas’ from name

Priyanka Chopra’s fans want to know the mystery behind her missing surname after she updated her social media profiles.

Not only on Instagram but also on Twitter Priyanka is no longer “Priyanka Chopra Jonas.”

No sooner than Priyanka’s new bio was spotted by news websites than reports of her divorce from US singer Nick Jonas started to circulate. Priyanka and Nick were married in December 2018 and are among the most popular couples in both Bollywood and Hollywood.

Earlier this month, the star couple celebrated Diwali at their swanky $20 million mansion in California with a big bash for their friends and family. According to Priyanka, it was their first Diwali together at their first home. She expressed gratitude to everyone who “honoured” her home and her culture by not only dressing accordingly but “dancing the night away”. Priyanka felt like she was celebrating the festival back home, she added.

However, fans were left worried about the couple’s future after Priyanka dropped Jonas from her social media accounts on Monday.

Before you jump to conclusions, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra has something to say in response to the divorce reports. She has requested people not to believe any “baseless” rumours and that Priyanka and Nick are not going anywhere.

According to other reports by Indian media, Priyanka has changed her name because she plans to use only “Priyanka” for her upcoming projects. Her next release is Matrix: Resurrections, which stars Keanu Reeves in the lead. She will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara as well.

This is not the first time a celebrity’s updated bio has caused chaos on social media. Last month, Aamir Liaquat’s wife Tuba removed his name from Instagram, setting off a string of reports that the couple were separating. A few days later, however, Aamir uploaded a video with Tuba and confirmed that “she is still his wife”.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



