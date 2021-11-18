Thursday, November 18, 2021  | 12 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Preity Zinta introduces followers to her twins

She has announced the news on Instagram

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Nov 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Congratulations are pouring in for Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough after the couple announced they are now parents to twins.

Preity shared the news on Instagram. They have welcomed their children via surrogacy. 

“Hi, everyone,” Preity wrote. “I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today.”

Preity had taken a break from movies after tying the knot with Gene in 2016. She has time and again expressed love for her husband and is often spotted with him at award shows and IPL matches. 

“Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family.”

The couple is excited about this new phase in their lives. “A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey.”

A number of stars, including Shilpa Shetty and Rakul Preet, have congratulated Preity and Gene.

