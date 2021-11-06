PISA highlights: Sonya Hussyn in tears, Ushna Shah’s dramatic poses

The second edition of the Pakistan International Screen Awards was held in Dubai and it made news not just for its dazzling red carpet looks, but for some entertaining and heartwarming moments too.

It was a highly anticipated event as besides television and fashion, PISA hands out trophies in the Social Media category. Popular YouTubers such as Arslan Naseer, Saad ur Rehman aka Ducky Bhai, Dananeer and several TikTokers rubbed shoulders with top names from TV and fashion industry.

Although not much is out yet, glimpses from the star-studded night circulating on social media show that there were some heartwarming moments amid the noise and glamour.

Sonya Hussyn breaks down

Sonya Hussyn, who bagged a trophy for her performance in drama serial Saraab, broke down on the stage while receiving the award. This was her first win after 16 nominations over a seven-year career.

Photo: Twitter

Sonya has often complained about her work not being recognised at major award functions, especially the Lux Style Awards. After the LSA nominations were out in August, Sonya was disappointed and she lamented that the LSA prioritised ratings over content.

Saraab starred Sonya as Hoorain with schizophrenia and showed how people with mental illnesses are mostly ignored, developing further complications. She was highly lauded for her performance by critics and audiences alike.

Ushna Shah’s dramatic poses

Ushna posed as if there was no tomorrow. She posed with every star she came across, be it Affan Waheed or Ahmad Ali Butt. And when just by herself, she gave photographers enough time to churn out perfect portraits of her voluminous feathery gown.

Photo: Twitter

Faryal Mehmood, Mehwish Hayat ‘asking for more’

A video doing the rounds shows Faryal Mehmood chanting “Once more!” with Mehwish Hayat and other stars as Sajjad Ali concludes an electrifying performance.

CBA celebrations

YouTuber Arslan Naseer’s “CBA Army” has been celebrating his win on social media and he is trending on top. He was honoured for best humour on social media.

Here’s a list of the winners at PISA 2021.

Singer of the year: Aima Baig

Song of the year: Bilal Saeed and Momina Mustehsan for Baari 2

Breakthrough Artist 2020: Hassan Raheem

PISA Rockstar: Ali Azmat

Best OST: Asim Azhar for Ishqiya

Most entertaining Insta Celeb of the Year: Romaisa Khan

Best Use of Humour on Social Media: Comics by Arsalan

YouTuber of the Year: Ducky Bhai

Best Vlogger: Shahveer Jafri

Tiktoker of the Year: Jannat Mirza

Best Bridal Couture: Nomi Ansari

Best Brand: Khaadi

Best Director: Farooq Rind for Pyar ke Sadqay

Best Writer: Zanjabeel Asim Shah for Pyar Ke Sadqay

Best Serial: Pyar Ke Sadqay

Best Supporting Actor: Ahmed Ali Butt

Best Actress Jury: Sonya Hussayn for Saraab

Best TV Actor Jury: Mohib Mirza for Dushman e Jaan

Special Award: Humayun Saeed

Outstanding Contribution to Cinema: Mehwish Hayat

Best TV Actor: Feroze Khan for Ishqiya

Best TV Actress: Sarah Khan for Sabaat

The event was held at the Madinat Jumeirah Arena in Dubai.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



