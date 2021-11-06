PISA 2021: Stars stun in saris, gowns and classic attire

The Pakistan International Screen Awards 2021 kicked off with a red carpet dazzling with top faces from television and social media in Dubai.

The stars descended on the red carpet in the best designer creations from their closets and the venue was strewn with feathers, silk, shimmer and classic bows.

The event, held at the Madinat Jumeirah Arena, handed out trophies in TV and Social Media categories and was attended by some of the best known content creators such as Arslan Naseer and Dananeer.

As for the fashion at the star-studded event, most women chose traditional ensembles, especially saris, but there were a few embellished kurtis and festive ghararas too. Men opted for either classic two-piece or three-piece suits. Some were seen in sherwanis, including Faysal Quraishi and Omair Rana.

Here’s a quick breakdown of who wore what at the PISA awards on Friday.

Sonya Hussyn

Sonya never fails to deliver when it comes to slaying it with fashion choices at celebrity affairs. She was wearing an orange silk sari with little to no accessories and let her hair stream over her shoulders. The plain sari was a departure from her western ensembles, including gowns and neon suits, at previous award functions.

Photo: Twitter

Sana Javed

Sana kept it minimal with an emerald green sari. The seamless fabric was accentuated with nude makeup and a bare neck.

Photo: Twitter

Hania Aamir

This one has to be Hania’s first red carpet appearance in a sari this year. She was draped in a subtle shade of ivory and glowed with contrasting red lips, silver earrings and sleek hair parted from the middle.

Photo: Twitter

Iqra Aziz

Iqra went all festive with a turquoise and pink sari. She paired it with heavy traditional jewellery, smoky eyes, and hair slicked into a tight bun.

Photo: Twitter

Ushna Shah

Ushna had all eyes on her with her dramatic feathery gown. Her voluminous outfit was complete with a matching belt with silver details, a sleek ponytail, and teardrop earrings.

Photo: Twitter

Faryal Mehmood

Faryal chose a green gown with a plunging neckline and upped her look with kohl-rimmed eyes, high, swinging ponytail and a single hoop earring.

Photo: Twitter

Nida Yasir

Nida too kept it minimal with a faded black gown and loose hair. She added, however, a bit of shimmer to her outfit with a sparkling black shrug.

Photo: Twitter

Yasir Hussain, Faysal Quraishi and Omair Rana were among those who chose sherwanis for the big night.

Photo: Twitter

Photo: Twitter

Ahmad Ali Butt wore an off-white suit accentuated with a black bow and red pocket square and paired the ensemble with black pants.

Photo: Twitter

Feroze Khan stood out in a grey blazer and shades, which he kept on throughout the show.

Arslan Naseer and Tabish Hashmi chose off-white and pink jackets with bows, respectively.

Photo: Twitter

Others who were in attendance include Affan Waheed, Asim Azhar and Yasir Nawaz.

Photo: Twitter

