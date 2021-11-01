Photos: Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir host daughter’s aqiqah

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir hosted their daughter Alyana’s aqiqah on Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by Gohar Rasheed, Imran Ashraf, Nausheen Shah, Shaista Lodhi, Noor Zafar Khan, among others.

Photo: Instagram

Director Wajahat Rauf and his wife Shazia Wajahat were in attendance as well.

Photo: Instagram

Sarah was wearing a beige outfit and Falak chose a white kurta for the occasion.

Photo: Instagram

There were tables laid with flowers and delicacies. Falak and Sarah have shared photos and videos from the event in their Instagram stories.

Photo: Instagram

Sarah and Falak announced the birth of Alyana on October 8. Falak has shared his journey of entering parenthood in Q&A sessions on Instagram, admitting that his life has changed completely.

Unlike Iqra Aziz and a few other celebrity couples, Sarah and Falak have been regularly sharing photos of Alyana without blurring out or covering her face.

In an Instagram Q&A, Falak explained the meaning behind Alyana, which is an Arabic name. It means “high in rank or status”.

Sarah and Falak tied the knot in May 2020. They are one of the most popular celebrity couples in Pakistan.

