Photos: Ayeza Khan celebrates son’s birthday in style

Ayeza Khan leaves no stone unturned when it comes to the birthdays of her children.

Ayeza and Danish celebrated the fourth birthday of their son Rayan with a Superman-themed bash. She has uploaded glimpses from the celebration on Instagram.

Ayeza posed with her daughter Hoorain as well.

Ayeza was wearing a blue outfit and Danish paired a t-shirt with jeans and a denim jacket.

Ayeza and Danish have been married for seven years. They welcomed their first child Hoorain in 2015.

Ayeza is the most followed celebrity on Instagram in Pakistan with over 10 million followers.

