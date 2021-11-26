Parizaad: Is life all about money?

Parizaad, a drama airing on HUM TV, has been the talk of the town ever since its first episode was released.

Its storyline, different yet cryptic, gives viewers a breath of fresh air from the usual love triangles. The show’s highlight is its dialogues, which are actually an honest commentary of society and its problems.

Parizaad has been written by novelist Hashim Nadeem, who has popular serials such as Raqs-e-Bismil and Khuda aur Muhabbat under his name. The drama has been directed by Humsafar fame Shehzad Kashmiri.

