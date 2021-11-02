Pakistani fans support Anuskha, Virat Kohli amid threats, online abuse

The Pakistan-India cricket face-offs often turn into ugly battles on social media. But after two consecutive defeats in the T20 World Cup 2021, Indian players have been facing a barrage of outrageous attacks.

Pakistan and India descended on the pitch against one another on October 24. After Pakistan emerged victorious by 10 wickets, Indian players, especially bowler Mohammed Shami, were subjected to vicious trolling. Shami was attacked for being a Muslim.

On October 29, ahead of India’s game against New Zealand, Virat Kohli defended Shami at a press conference by saying, “To me, attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing a human being can do.”

Virat called the trolls “spineless people on social media”. He was lauded by Bollywood actors Farhan Akhtar and Swara Bhaskar.

No sooner had Virat said these words than the abuse was directed at him. If that wasn’t enough, Anushka and Virat’s 10-month-old daughter was dragged into the controversy with rape threats being made against the toddler.

Kohli and Anushka’s 10-month-old daughter is getting rape threats because he decided to stand by his Muslim teammate, call out bigotry, and say discrimination on the basis of religion is wrong. A 10-month-old child. This is the India that we let happen. — Andre Borges (@borges) October 31, 2021

Yes, it’s a bad phase for the Indian team & the last two matches have virtually knocked them out of the @T20WorldCup , but it’s now more than ever that they need our support. They haven’t been on top for years without effort. Let’s not desert them now. We love you team India.🇮🇳❤️ — Aftab Shivdasani 😷 (@AftabShivdasani) November 1, 2021

According to latest reports, the account through which the threats were made has now been deleted and the identity of the user has yet to be known.

Both Anushka and Virat are trending on top in Pakistan. Their fans are expressing solidarity with them and their daughter.

Ali Zafar and Fahad Mustafa have tweeted in Virat’s support as well.

We all have good & bad days in our lives. Same goes for players/teams. @imVkohli is a class act & should be respected. No player or team in the world should face personal attacks made to them or their families. Shughal apni jagah but discourse should be well spirited. #viratkholi — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) November 1, 2021

Rape threats? What the hell is this? Loss or win, it’s a part of game Yawr 🙁 why these jahil people take it so serious? Even she’s just ten year old💔 Ajeeb jahalat hy….#AnushkaSharma#ViratKohli #viratkholi pic.twitter.com/vjsDNkc4LL — Alexah (@Alexah38676727) November 2, 2021

Virat and Anushka have not commented.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

