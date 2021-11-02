Tuesday, November 2, 2021  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1443
HOME > Entertainment

Pakistani fans support Anuskha, Virat Kohli amid threats, online abuse

Virat is being attacked for supporting Mohammed Shami

Posted: Nov 2, 2021
Posted: Nov 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Filmfare

The Pakistan-India cricket face-offs often turn into ugly battles on social media. But after two consecutive defeats in the T20 World Cup 2021, Indian players have been facing a barrage of outrageous attacks.

Pakistan and India descended on the pitch against one another on October 24. After Pakistan emerged victorious by 10 wickets, Indian players, especially bowler Mohammed Shami, were subjected to vicious trolling. Shami was attacked for being a Muslim.

On October 29, ahead of India’s game against New Zealand, Virat Kohli defended Shami at a press conference by saying, “To me, attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing a human being can do.”

Virat called the trolls “spineless people on social media”. He was lauded by Bollywood actors Farhan Akhtar and Swara Bhaskar.

No sooner had Virat said these words than the abuse was directed at him. If that wasn’t enough, Anushka and Virat’s 10-month-old daughter was dragged into the controversy with rape threats being made against the toddler.

According to latest reports, the account through which the threats were made has now been deleted and the identity of the user has yet to be known.

Both Anushka and Virat are trending on top in Pakistan. Their fans are expressing solidarity with them and their daughter.

Ali Zafar and Fahad Mustafa have tweeted in Virat’s support as well.

Virat and Anushka have not commented.

