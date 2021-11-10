Pakistan vs Australia: Who will bhabi Shaniera cheer on?

Shaniera has a question for you all before Pakistan and Australia take to the pitch tomorrow.

After India were knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistanis will not be seeing their favourite bhabhi Sania Mirza cheering for her team in the stands. While she continues to applaud her husband Shoaib Malik’s performance, cricket fans might be interested in knowing which team their Aussie bhabhi Shaniera will be rooting for in tomorrow’s semi-final between Pakistan and Australia.

A fan tagged Fakhr-e-Alam, who is hosting cricket show The Pavillion along with Wasim Akram, and asked him what Wasim has to say about which side Shaniera is going to support.

Million dollar 💵 Question:

I’m deeply interested in knowing that who would @iamShaniera Bhabhi be supporting at #PAKVSAUS in the 2nd #SemiFinal of #T20WorldCup?@falamb3 can you ask this question on our behalf from @wasimakramlive in #ThePavilion today? pic.twitter.com/GtA1XO1GpH — Samra Tariq (@isamratariq) November 8, 2021

Shaniera’s response to the query set off a storm of retweets on her timeline.

“I want to know from all of you,” she said. “Which team do you guys think I will cheer for?”

I want to know from all of you ??? Which team do you guys think I will cheer for??? #AUSvsPAK #T20WorldCup https://t.co/kSgaWqariM — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) November 8, 2021

Some followers advised Shaniera that she should support only her husband.

only support ur husband 😀 https://t.co/XaB9doUXrV — FarrY Malik (Aarish)🇵🇰 (@farrydabest) November 9, 2021

But a number of others commented that Shaniera should be free to cheer for Australia as she was born there.

Australia because it is your country , where you were born and brought up.

Although we all know that you really love Pakistan and accepted it as your country but there is no wrong in supporting Australia.

We will support your decision bhabi. https://t.co/DVhap59S8D — Zeeshan Jatt (@ZeeJatt18) November 9, 2021

You should support your home country and it’s your choice nothing wrong with that sister. #AUSvsPAK #T20WorldCup https://t.co/SiqNcIbHS8 — shaby (@TouchCric) November 9, 2021

An epic suggestion came from someone who thinks Sania Mirza can help Shaniera with this question.

I think you need a chat with @MirzaSania https://t.co/HuUULrFEWR — Zabih Ullah❤🇵🇰 (@Zabih981) November 9, 2021

Some fans requested Shaniera to support Pakistan but apologised for being “typical in-laws”.

U should support Australia ma’am @iamShaniera.Home should be supported but we will support Pakistan ,sorry for being typical in laws at the end 🤭 https://t.co/qjaiQs1lk1 — Marvelous Cuisine (@Marvelouscuzine) November 9, 2021

A few of them believe Shaniera is in a much better situation than Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik.

Frankly hard to say. Whoever you cheer for it’s game. Enjoy it. Live the moment. You are in better situation than @MirzaSania @realshoaibmalik @wasimakramlive https://t.co/UV7rR8wZFV — عمران اشرف (@IAshraf4) November 9, 2021

How about supporting Australia but cheering for Pakistan just like Sania Mirza supports India but cheers for Shoaib Malik?

