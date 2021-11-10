Wednesday, November 10, 2021  | 4 Rabiulakhir, 1443
HOME > Entertainment

Pakistan vs Australia: Who will bhabi Shaniera cheer on?

Fans come up with guesses, suggestions

Posted: Nov 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Nov 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Shaniera Akram

Shaniera has a question for you all before Pakistan and Australia take to the pitch tomorrow.

After India were knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistanis will not be seeing their favourite bhabhi Sania Mirza cheering for her team in the stands. While she continues to applaud her husband Shoaib Malik’s performance, cricket fans might be interested in knowing which team their Aussie bhabhi Shaniera will be rooting for in tomorrow’s semi-final between Pakistan and Australia.

A fan tagged Fakhr-e-Alam, who is hosting cricket show The Pavillion along with Wasim Akram, and asked him what Wasim has to say about which side Shaniera is going to support.

Shaniera’s response to the query set off a storm of retweets on her timeline.

“I want to know from all of you,” she said. “Which team do you guys think I will cheer for?”

Some followers advised Shaniera that she should support only her husband.

But a number of others commented that Shaniera should be free to cheer for Australia as she was born there.

An epic suggestion came from someone who thinks Sania Mirza can help Shaniera with this question.

Some fans requested Shaniera to support Pakistan but apologised for being “typical in-laws”.

A few of them believe Shaniera is in a much better situation than Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik.

How about supporting Australia but cheering for Pakistan just like Sania Mirza supports India but cheers for Shoaib Malik?

Shaniera Akram T20 World Cup 2021
 
