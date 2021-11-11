Thursday, November 11, 2021  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1443
HOME > Entertainment

Pakistan vs Australia: Shaniera Akram reveals her team

Shaniera asked her fans to guess who she’d cheer on

Posted: Nov 11, 2021
Posted: Nov 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Wasim Akram

Shaniera Akram’s timeline was streamed with guesses and suggestions after she tweeted out asking who she would be cheering on in the Pakistan-Australia semi-final today.

A fan tagged Fakhr-e-Alam, who hosts the sports show The Pavilion with Wasim Akram, and asked him if Wasim could let them all know who his wife Shaniera would be supporting in the upcoming high-voltage match in Dubai.

Although fans didn’t get a response from Wasim, Shaniera was quick to notice the query. But without immediately revealing which side she was on, she posed a question on Twitter instead, asking her followers what they think about it.

Some people advised Shaniera to support only her husband, and others suggested Shaniera speak to Sania Mirza about it. Since India packed up after failing to book the semi-final berth, Sania has only her husband, all-rounder Shoaib Malik, to cheer on in the stands.

Shaniera was told by a great number of followers to support Australia without the fear of being trolled, but her loyalties appear to lie with Pakistan.

“My answer is I’d love PAK to win because nothing would make me happier than to see the cricket fanatic country I have grown to love go the distance,” Shaniera tweeted. “Lifting a T20 World Cup would be a dream come true for Pakistan!”

Shaniera added, however, that she would be equally happy if Australia won the game.

Shaniera’s fans have expressed their gratitude to her for “great support” towards Pakistan, and a few of them have called her answer “diplomatic” and quipped that their Aussie bhabhi is wishing both her “maika” and “sasural”.

Pakistan and Australia will take to the pitch at 7pm today.

Shaniera T20 World Cup 2021
 
