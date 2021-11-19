Nora Fatehi reveals why Kusu Kusu was her ‘worst experience’

Playing Kusu Kusu on repeat? There is more to the video than just Nora Fatehi’s intense dance moves.

Nora Fatehi has given Bollywood some of the most successful dance numbers. Although she had already played minor roles and participated in reality TV shows in India, Dilbar Dilbar’s reprised version shot her to overnight success in 2018. The song crossed 24 million views in just a day after its release and inspired a number of recreations.

Nora’s performance in the “item number” was widely praised by audiences and critics alike, and she was roped in by several filmmakers for her dancing skills.

Dilbar Dilbar has since crossed over one billion views on YouTube. The song was featured in John Abraham’s action film Satyameva Jayate.

For its sequel, set to release on November 25, Nora has returned to make audiences groove to her moves with Kusu Kusu.

The song looks quite similar to Dilbar Dilbar and has been viewed over 58 million times in a week. Nora nails her part in the video but to dance in that embellished ivory costume and heavy jewellery was not easy for her.

According to reports, Kusu Kusu took 37 hours to shoot and Nora went home with marks around her neck.

“On sets, we often have minor incidents like the scraping of knees, bleeding of feet, or something like that, but this definitely has been my worst experience on set. The necklace was extremely tight around my neck because of the weight of the cape and since I was constantly moving, it kept brushing more leaving really horrifying marks at the end of the shoot,” said Nora.

Nora felt like someone had tied a rope around her neck and dragged her across the floor, she added.

Satyameva Jayate stars John Abraham in a triple role and Divya Khosla Kumar as his love interest.

