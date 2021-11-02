New Turkish series, Barbaroslar pits Islam and Christianity at sea

Barbaros or Barbaroslar is a romanticized version of the life and adventures of Khairuddin Barbarossa filled with intrigue, romance and idealism. The Turkish Radio and Television’s or TRT1 TV series hit the air waves on September 16 this year, and stars Engin Altan Düzyatan, famous as the main character in Turkish drama series Ertugrul, Ulaş Tuna Astepe, Yetkin Dikinciler, Caner Topcu, Pelin Akil Altan, Gülcan Arslan and Melis Babada.

While the overall acting in Barbaroslar so far is superb, the combat scenes and special effects lack spontaneity and realism. This disappointment fans may experience is mitigated by the simply spectacular cinematography, costumes and sets.

In reality and in the series too, Khairuddin Barbarossa was born Khizr Reis on the island of Lesbos (then called Midli) and was later appointed the grand admiral of the Ottoman fleet by Suleiman the Magnificent.

His father Yaqub Agha was a simple soldier in the Ottoman army while his mother was an Orthodox Greek Christian, Katerina. They had two daughters and four sons: Ishak, Urooj, Khizr and Ilyas.

The series, a Turkish-Algerian collaboration, retells the adventures of the four seafaring brothers fighting enemies and elements on the high seas besides ardently pursuing a holy secret hidden beneath the waves of the Mediterranean Sea.

The script is a joint effort by Cüneyt Aysan, Ozan Aksungur and O?uz Ayaz and the series is directed by Dogan Umeet karaca and Adeel Adeeb.

Barbaros tells an epic struggle to unveil a holy secret with the help of Master Suleyman, and during the course of their journey, they encounter enemies such as Pietro, who is the Pope’s hand who is also after the same secret. He organizes an attack on their ships, but this does not deter them from continuing their quest.

The Mediterranean divides Africa from Europe and Asia but acts as a lifeline for ancient civilizations thriving on trade on its shores besides being the center of struggle for ascendancy between existing and vanished world powers.

It is the center stage for sea battles between Christian kingdoms and the Ottoman who gained maritime dominance after Khairuddin became their chief of navy. His other brothers also play a crucial role in this regard.

The four brothers gain unprecedented successes while pursuing the key to unlock the secret.

Their main rival, Pietro, who is the right hand of the Pope, is notorious for going to any extent to maintain Christian dominance over Muslim lands. After the fall of the last Muslim kingdom of Grenada in Spain, he spends a lot of his personal wealth to drive Muslims out of the Iberian peninsula.

Urooj informs his younger brother Ilyas about the presence of prominent personalities on various islands across the Mediterranean such as Kemal Reis, Aydin, Kilic Bey and Buraq Reis, saying it seemed that they were all awaiting some kind of signal.

“But we will bear far greater burden than them all. As unbelievers are unified under the Cross, we need to combine our forces under the Crescent. This is my aim,” Urooj tells Ilyas.