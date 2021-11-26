Mushk Kaleem announces she is getting married

Mushk Kaleem’s fans can expect to bid farewell to 2021 with a stunning celebrity affair graced by the best of fashion and entertainment.

Mushk needs no introduction in the world of fashion. She has all eyes on her when she walks the runway and you just cannot not pick up a magazine whose cover she has graced. She has worked with nearly every high-end brand and strutted designer stuff not only at major fashion events in Pakistan, but at the Milan Fashion Week as well.

The model has plenty of accolades. Most recently, she was named Best Female Model at the 20th Lux Style Awards. From her red carpet choices to striking looks on the covers, Mushk is one of the most popular models today.

But this time she is not making news for her stunning magazine covers or a trophy, but the announcement that has taken everyone by surprise.

“Twenty days to go,” Mushk wrote, sharing her wedding invite. “The countdown has begun.”

Mushk is tying the knot with her fiancé Nadir Zia. Their nikkah will take place on December 14, wedding on December 17 and valima on December 18. Isn’t that exciting already?

Before announcing her wedding, Mushk had posted photos with Zia and written, “Should we tell ‘em?”

Mushk’s post has been streamed with congratulatory messages and best wishes. Celebrities, including Aiman Khan and Anoushey Ashraf, have congratulated the couple and posted hearts on the post.

