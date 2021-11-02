Tuesday, November 2, 2021  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Model Fatima Hasan’s IPPA awards outfit ‘too revealing’

She had to cover herself with a sweater

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago

Photo: Twitter

The fourth edition of the International Pakistan Prestige Awards kicked off with a clothing controversy in Istanbul.

The star-studded event was held on Sunday and was attended by some of the biggest names from entertainment, including a few Turkish directors, producers and actors. Trophies were handed out in film, television and fashion categories.

The red carpet looks this year ranged from traditional to casual. Farhan Saeed and Feroze Khan decided on hoodies and jeans and most women chose either saris or gowns for the night.

But there was some controversy even before the show began.

Model Fatima Hasan, who was set to host the show with Mushk Kaleem, arrived at the red carpet only to be told by the organisers that her outfit was “too revealing” or “inappropriate” for the show. Fatima was wearing a black strapless gown accentuated with sequins.

“Got ready and went to the red carpet and was told that my outfit is too revealing and I can’t shoot or be broadcast on HUM TV in this,” Fatima told her followers in Instagram stories from the venue. “No one had asked me or given me any guidelines, nothing.”

Fatima Hasan 'revealing' IPPA outfit
Photo: Instagram/Fatima Hasan

According to Fatima, she had shared her outfits with the production prior to the awards and they had approved the one she had chosen.

The model then informed her followers that she had found a sweater and was going to use it as a makeshift shrug.

Fatima Hasan 'revealing' IPPA outfit
Photo: Instagram/Fatima Hasan

Fatima wished, however, that the organisers had provided her proper guidelines earlier so that it wouldn’t lead to “humiliation”.

She has extended her gratitude to everyone who sent her supportive messages. She will post separate videos for them too.

 
 

You may also like

 

The IPPA awards were attended by Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Aiman Khan, Sonya Hussyn, among others. Hira Mani was declared Star of the Year, Osman Khalid Butt bagged Best Actor for Baaji, and Ahsan Khan received the Host of the Year award. 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
IPPA awards
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
fatima hasan, fatima hassan, international pakistan prestige awards, fatima hasan revealing outfit
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PTV Sports spat: Shoaib refuses to appear before inquiry committee
PTV Sports spat: Shoaib refuses to appear before inquiry committee
Photos: Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir host daughter’s aqiqah
Photos: Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir host daughter’s aqiqah
Iqra Aziz, Hira Mani shine at IPPA awards
Iqra Aziz, Hira Mani shine at IPPA awards
Hira Mani shuts down Aryan Khan’s ‘haters’
Hira Mani shuts down Aryan Khan’s ‘haters’
Model Fatima Hasan’s IPPA awards outfit ‘too revealing’
Model Fatima Hasan’s IPPA awards outfit ‘too revealing’
Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif recreate iconic Hera Pheri meme
Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif recreate iconic Hera Pheri meme
Pakistani fans support Anuskha, Virat Kohli amid threats, online abuse
Pakistani fans support Anuskha, Virat Kohli amid threats, online abuse
Nawazuddin Siddiqui to quit streaming shows
Nawazuddin Siddiqui to quit streaming shows
Rakhi Sawant shares photo with Javed Sheikh
Rakhi Sawant shares photo with Javed Sheikh
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.