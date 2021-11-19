Minal Khan turns ‘cameraman’ for Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Minal Khan has the most happening married life and her social media only seems to prove it.

Minal tied the knot with Ahsan Moshin Ikram in September. The couple has since been sharing their romantic getaways and crazy adventures with fans on social media.

Minal and Ahsan recently jetted off to Maldives for their honeymoon and had everyone talking about the sprawling resorts they shared photos from. A number of celebrities, including Areeba Habib and Kinza Hashmi, were in awe of Ahsan and Minal’s dreamy trips.

Minal has expressed her love for Ahsan on several occasions, but this time she has something different for both Ahsan and her followers.

In a video posted on Friday, Minal has turned reporter for her husband. Ahsan is driving the car while Minal is filming them, all smiles.

Minal’s fans have dropped hearts on the post and some of them called the couple “cuties”.

