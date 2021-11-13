Mehwish Hayat hits the dance floor in Dubai

The best thing about celebrity trips to foreign lands is the entertaining posts they treat their followers to and that too in bulk.

Be it glimpses into vacation at exotics locations or bumping into international stars, celebrities in Pakistan have a lot to share on Instagram when they are unwinding away from the sets.

And who doesn’t love Mehwish Hayat’s video bites? Her TikToks with brother Danish Hayat will make you try out viral challenges or shake a leg to party numbers just the way this brother-sister duo does.

Mehwish, who recently stunned at the Pakistan International Prestige Awards, appears to have been in Dubai from her Instagram stories.

The actor has been sharing photos and videos of her hangouts and that too with other celebrities.

She had a night out with Sadia Khan at a club where the two grooved to iconic Bollywood numbers. And now Mehwish has given her followers a sneak peek through her latest video into how she has her own dance songs bringing on the party mood in Dubai.

In August, Mehwish made news after she confirmed in an interview that she would be playing Benazir Bhutto in a biopic. According to Mehwish, the project is of such magnitude that it would require time.

Since Mehwish has signed a non-disclosure agreement with the makers, she can’t share details yet. She hinted at joining politics to bring about “change” as well.

