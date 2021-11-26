Meet Sajal Ali’s ‘sister’ from Sri Lanka

Humayun Saeed and ISPR’s cadet college drama Sinf-e-Aahan is all set to premiere tomorrow but viewers seem to be more interested in what is happening behind the scenes.

Sinf-e-Ahaan (Women of Steel) is one of the most highly anticipated drama serials of 2021. It features an ensemble cast of Sajal Ali, Yumna Zaidi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan, Ramsha Khan and Sri Lankan actor Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa. There was no response by the producers to the reports of Yehali being roped in for the project, but after the first teaser released, her role in Sinf-e-Aahan was confirmed.

Sinf-e-Aahan is expected to be an all-women version of ISPR’s previous cadet drama Ehd-e-Wafa. It starred Ahad Raza Mir, Osman Khalid Butt, Ahmed Ali Akber, Zara Noor Abbas and Alizeh Shah, and was aired in 2020.

Sinf-e-Aahan has a lot of hype surrounding it not just because of top faces from entertainment “who need no hero”, but Yehali and her camaraderie with her Pakistani co-stars.

According to a teaser shared by writer Umera Ahmed, Yehali will be playing Nathmy Perrera, who will have “the honour of wearing two flags and representing two countries” at the Pakistan Military Academy.

From photos and videos from the sets, it appears that Yehali instantly made friends with Sajal and Yumna. Her latest photos with Sajal on Instagram are giving fans some serious friendship goals.

Yehali called Sajal a “sister from another mother”.

Sinf-e-Aahan will premiere on HUM TV.

