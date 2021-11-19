Friday, November 19, 2021  | 13 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Khel Khel Mein: Sajal, Bilal Abbas shine at star-studded premiere

Fahad Mustafa, Urwa Hocane and others attended the event

Posted: Nov 19, 2021
Posted: Nov 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Twitter

Not happy with Hollywood movies ruling cinemas after the pandemic? Sajal Ali and Bilal Abbas starer Khel Khel Mein has just hit the big screen.

Stars descended the red carpet at Khel Khel Mein’s grand premiere in Karachi on Thursday. Sheheryar Munawar, Urwa Hocane, Samina Ahmed, Nida Yasir, Nadia Khan, Shaista Lodhi, Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir, Fahad Mustafa, and others attended the star-studded event.

Khel Khel Mein premiere
Photo: Instagram/Mansha Pasha

Sajal stunned in a faded black and silver sari, and Bilal paired a black velvet tuxedo with a white shirt and a bow.

In October, Sajal announced that Khel Khel Mein would be the first Pakistani film to be released in cinemas after the coronavirus restrictions were eased. She had promised that the “wait would be worth it”.

“Watch how love overcomes power and how creative ideas by the youth have the power to change minds.” 

Filmwala Pictures, the banner under which the film was produced, confirmed that the movie was slated for release on November 19.

Khel Khel Mein stars Sajal Ali and Bilal Abbas in the lead. It is their first film together and touches on a “sensitive” topic on “mistrust between Pakistan and Bangladesh” post-Dhaka fallout.

Sajal and Bilal had announced the project in February and wrapped the shoot in July.

Khel Khel Mein is produced by director Nabeel Qureshi himself and Fiza Ali Meerza. They have delivered several hit films, including Na Maloom Afraad 1 and 2, and Load Wedding.

