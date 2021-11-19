Khel Khel Mein: Sajal, Bilal Abbas shine at star-studded premiere

Not happy with Hollywood movies ruling cinemas after the pandemic? Sajal Ali and Bilal Abbas starer Khel Khel Mein has just hit the big screen.

Stars descended the red carpet at Khel Khel Mein’s grand premiere in Karachi on Thursday. Sheheryar Munawar, Urwa Hocane, Samina Ahmed, Nida Yasir, Nadia Khan, Shaista Lodhi, Mansha Pasha and Jibran Nasir, Fahad Mustafa, and others attended the star-studded event.

Sajal stunned in a faded black and silver sari, and Bilal paired a black velvet tuxedo with a white shirt and a bow.

[PICTURES 📸] Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan at the premiere of #KhelKhelMein last night! pic.twitter.com/M2AeerDQ3P — Sajal Aly Updates (@UpdatesAly) November 19, 2021

[VIDEO] Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas Khan at the premiere of #KhelKhelMein happening right now! pic.twitter.com/wlS80EIbQz — Sajal Aly Updates (@UpdatesAly) November 18, 2021

In October, Sajal announced that Khel Khel Mein would be the first Pakistani film to be released in cinemas after the coronavirus restrictions were eased. She had promised that the “wait would be worth it”.

“Watch how love overcomes power and how creative ideas by the youth have the power to change minds.”

Filmwala Pictures, the banner under which the film was produced, confirmed that the movie was slated for release on November 19.

Khel Khel Mein stars Sajal Ali and Bilal Abbas in the lead. It is their first film together and touches on a “sensitive” topic on “mistrust between Pakistan and Bangladesh” post-Dhaka fallout.

Sajal and Bilal had announced the project in February and wrapped the shoot in July.

Khel Khel Mein is produced by director Nabeel Qureshi himself and Fiza Ali Meerza. They have delivered several hit films, including Na Maloom Afraad 1 and 2, and Load Wedding.

