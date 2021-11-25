Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s wedding protocols out

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal haven’t given comment on the reports of their marriage but not a day goes by when Indian news websites don’t share updates on the unconfirmed event.

The reports of Katrina and Vicky’s wedding first started circulating in October. The two will tie the knot at a resort called Six Senses Fort Bawara. It was originally owned by the Rajasthan royal family and includes two temples and a palace.

Katrina and Vicky have been linked since 2019. The rumours of their engagement swept social media in August this year and the two are often spotted together at gatherings and award shows.

According to reports by Indian media, Katrina and Vicky will be wearing popular designer Sabyasachi on their big day. Sabyasachi dressed Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, Anushka Sharma and other top Bollywood ladies at their weddings as well.

Now the latest reports suggest that no mobile phones will be allowed at the event. This no-phone policy was adopted by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in 2018 as well.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are rumoured to marry at the end of the year too.

Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, among others are reported to be on the guest list.

Vicky Kaushal made his debut with Masaan in 2015. He has since appeared in several hit films, including Sanju, Raazi and Udi. His last release was Sardar Udham.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, was last seen in Sooryavanshi, which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead and featured special appearances by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

