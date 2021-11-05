Katrina Kaif ‘actually slapped’ Akshay Kumar during shoot

Have you ever been shaken by a slap on the screen?

Scenes involving physical expressions of anger can be difficult to execute. Remember the iconic slap from Meray Paas Tum Ho that had everyone talking? It was only after Savera Nadeem confirmed that she had actually slapped Ayeza Khan and shared how they had prepared for it that people realised how slapping scenes can be a tough deal.

Although slaps (with over dramatic sound effects) don’t look as real in Indian soap operas, Bollywood appears to be keeping it real and Akshay Kumar’s latest revelation proves it.

Akshay appeared with Katrina on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming film Sooryavanshi. When asked by Kapil if there were retakes during the shoot, Katrina revealed that the scene involving herself slapping Akshay had no retakes.

“It was done in a single shot,” said Katrina.

Akshay then added that because it would have been obvious if the slap was fake, Katrina actually hit him.

Akshay and Katrina have appeared in eight films together: Namaste London, Singh is Kinng, Welcome, De Dana Dan, Tees Maar Khan, Welcome.

Sooryavanshi stars an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, who are reprising the roles of police officers from their previous cop dramas Simmba and Singham, respectively. They were both directed by Rohit Shetty, who is directing Sooryavanshi.

Sooryavanshi has been released in cinemas today, November 5. It has tied with Eternals at the box office.

