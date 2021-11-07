Katrina dazzles fans by her ‘Tip Tip’ song with Akshay

Bollywood’s Akshay Kumar has recreated his famous sensuous number “Tip Tip Barsa Pani” with Katrina Kaif in Sooryavanshi. The song, originally released in 1994, was first featured in the movie Mohra starring Raveena Tandon with Akshay.

In the newer version, Katrina has donned a silver metallic saree and she grooves at an amusement park. Akshay, like in the older version, watches her dance from a distance. They later perform some exotic moves together and end up in a car with an intimate scene. The video has been choreographed by Farah Khan.

The reprised version is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The original music was composed by Viju Shah and was a hit. It was sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik.

Katrina Kaif, who replaces Raveena, has recieved mixed reviews for her performance so far. Some have labelled it as a failed attempt while others have said they were completely head over heels.

Sooryavanshi is the next installment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe films. The movie has cameo appearances by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh who previously starred his police thrillers Singham and Simmba respectively.

