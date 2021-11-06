Kareena Kapoor’s Bole Chudiyan gets low-budget TikTok makeover

Let your bangles do the talking.

Feeling unfortunate for having to work on the weekend? Or have the weekdays worn you out? TikTok can make you forget all your problems.

TikTok has given some of the most entertaining video bites to the world. But apart from these short entertaining and, in some cases, disturbing clips, recreations of popular songs and iconic scenes from Bollywood movies continue to amuse viewers on social media.

Bollywood has contributed to major meme fests at several occasions with movies such as Hera Pheri, but Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has its own fan base. Be it Kareena Kapoor’s over-the-top character Poo or Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic entry, content creators have produced some of the best memes out of Karan’s big budget typical family drama.

The song Bole Chudiyan from K3G has inspired a rather cheap recreation. A TikToker replaced Karan’s grandiose set with a garage, background dancers with his friends, and Kareena’s designer lehenga with an everyday undershirt. Whether or not the team was able to afford Farah Khan, the choreography in the TikTok sits perfectly with Alka Yagnik’s vocals.

Tik Tok, a gift that keeps on giving. pic.twitter.com/4XPQaJBbRl — christopher koulumbus (@shivillex) November 5, 2021

The video has over 220,000 views on Twitter.

K3G starred was released in 2001 and featured an ensemble cast of Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol and Kareena. It is considered a classic in Bollywood.

