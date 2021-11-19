Friday, November 19, 2021  | 13 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor shares ‘chand series’ from Pataudi Palace

Her fans are in for a treat

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor’s fans are always in for a treat when she updates her Instagram.

Kareena and Saif are among the most popular couples in Bollywood. After the birth of their second son Jehangir, Kareena doesn’t share much about her children on social media. Their elder son Taimoor was already a celebrity when he was a toddler, and a number of fan pages and accounts had been created in his name. 

Since Jeh’s birth in February, Kareena has shared only a few photos of him, including a family photo that went viral in August. 

On Thursday, however, Kareena decided to treat her followers to what she described as her “chand series”, and dropped photos with Saif Ali Khan, Taimoor and Jeh. Kareena was wearing a grey sweatshirt and Saif a white kurta. Taimoor gave a goofy pose with a lollipop.

Kareena’s fans are loving her chand series, photos from which have been circulating on Instagram.

In July, Kareena turned author with her parenting guide titled Pregnancy Bible. It details Kareena’s life through pregnancy, her good and bad days, emotional and physical struggles.

Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan in the lead. The movie is slated for release in 2022.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

FaceBook WhatsApp
Kareena Kapoor
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
kareena kapoor, saif ali khan, taimoor ali khan, jehangir ali khan, pataudi palace
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
When India loses to green, it turns orange: Vir Das
When India loses to green, it turns orange: Vir Das
Preity Zinta introduces followers to her twins
Preity Zinta introduces followers to her twins
Nora Fatehi reveals why Kusu Kusu was her ‘worst experience’
Nora Fatehi reveals why Kusu Kusu was her ‘worst experience’
Sarah Khan takes viral Instagram challenge with Falak
Sarah Khan takes viral Instagram challenge with Falak
Khel Khel Mein: Sajal, Bilal Abbas shine at star-studded premiere
Khel Khel Mein: Sajal, Bilal Abbas shine at star-studded premiere
Five of the most powerful women in Pakistani dramas
Five of the most powerful women in Pakistani dramas
Sonya Hussyn is a lovelorn lady in new music video
Sonya Hussyn is a lovelorn lady in new music video
Kareena Kapoor shares ‘chand series’ from Pataudi Palace
Kareena Kapoor shares ‘chand series’ from Pataudi Palace
Kim Kardashian funds flight for Afghan women footballers in Pakistan
Kim Kardashian funds flight for Afghan women footballers in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.