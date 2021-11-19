Kareena Kapoor shares ‘chand series’ from Pataudi Palace

Kareena Kapoor’s fans are always in for a treat when she updates her Instagram.

Kareena and Saif are among the most popular couples in Bollywood. After the birth of their second son Jehangir, Kareena doesn’t share much about her children on social media. Their elder son Taimoor was already a celebrity when he was a toddler, and a number of fan pages and accounts had been created in his name.

Since Jeh’s birth in February, Kareena has shared only a few photos of him, including a family photo that went viral in August.

On Thursday, however, Kareena decided to treat her followers to what she described as her “chand series”, and dropped photos with Saif Ali Khan, Taimoor and Jeh. Kareena was wearing a grey sweatshirt and Saif a white kurta. Taimoor gave a goofy pose with a lollipop.

Kareena’s fans are loving her chand series, photos from which have been circulating on Instagram.

In July, Kareena turned author with her parenting guide titled Pregnancy Bible. It details Kareena’s life through pregnancy, her good and bad days, emotional and physical struggles.

Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan in the lead. The movie is slated for release in 2022.

