Junaid Safdar, Ayesha Saif’s valima invite is out

Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar is back in the news for his wedding reception that is set to take place next month.

Junaid Safdar tied the knot with Ayesha Saif in August. The event was held at London’s most expensive hotel, The Lanesborough. Since Maryam has been on the no-fly list, she attended the ceremony via video link from Lahore.

Junaid’s nikkah had made news for a number of reasons: PTI workers chanting slogans and holding up placards outside the venue, Junaid surprising the internet with Kya Hua Tera Wada, Ayesha Saif’s Sabyasachi bridal ensemble, and more.

Junaid’s wedding invite was shared by Maryam Nawaz on Twitter. And now it is Junaid himself who has shared his valima invite on Instagram. It features florals and a photo from the couple’s wedding.

The event will take place in on December 17 in Lahore.

Ayesha and Junaid know each other from their childhood. They were reportedly seeing each other in London.

