Jacqueline Fernandez has a crazy hair curling jugaad

Styling hacks are now just a click away on both Instagram and YouTube, but the one that Jacqueline Fernandez has got will blow you away, if not your hair.

Jacqueline, who is counted among the best dressed celebrities in Bollywood, has come up with a hair curling “jugaad” that has answered the biggest question: How does Jacqueline have a perfect hair day everyday even while travelling?

The amazing hack has been shared on social media by Akshay Kumar, who has called her “Jacqueline Jugaado”.

But wait, you are required to be “in the air” for Jacqueline’s hack, preferably in a helicopter.

Jacqueline was last seen in Bhoot Police. Akshay, on the other hand, is celebrating the success of Sooryavanshi.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

