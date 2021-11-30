Is Mahira Khan’s role in HKKST ‘glorifying abuse’

There were already signs that the fans are becoming disenchanted with the story of Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay (HKKST). But now, they are calling out the actors for their roles in the serial.

The latest episode of the serial aired Sunday night and the viewers’ reaction showed they have had enough of Usman Mukhtar’s toxicity and Mahira Khan’s tolerance of it.

#humkahankesachaythay became top Twitter trend Tuesday. Fans questioned Mahira over her role choice of roles in TV serials.

In HKKST, she is seen in an abusive relationship with Mukhtar. Viewers have said that such roles glorify “romanticised abuse”.

In her tweet, women rights activist Kanwal Ahmed said, “Mahira [Khan] knows and acknowledges the damage caused by regressive content that romanticizes abuse. Yet, she repeatedly takes on roles that strengthen that same problematic narrative.”

She’s a great actress and an icon in our country. We want and expect much, much better from her. https://t.co/lkBZHPoceA pic.twitter.com/SVYt5bBDHg — Kanwal Ahmed (@kanwalful) November 29, 2021

Several other viewers have also echoed similar sentiments over the actor’s character in the serial and how it is “normalizing domestic violence and abusive marriages.”

I definitely didn’t expect this from Nimrah Ahmed, normalizing and romanticizing domestic violence and abusive marriage is the root of the problem. No wonder there’s a qurat-ul-ain in every house suffering in silence and cursing her fate.

#humkahankesachaythay — Shumaila Keerio (@Skeerio24) November 30, 2021

Such pessimist character like #Maheen in #humkahankesachaythay n sadist character like #Aswad make you feel hating life n relationships. N it’s not a thing to be encouraged by a writer like #UmeraAhmad anyways. pic.twitter.com/HWD5PtSgQn — Sadia Khalid (@SadiasOfficial) November 30, 2021

If “jahil character “had a face 😐💔ni mtlb bhaiii thori to sense use kr ly #humkahankesachaythay pic.twitter.com/MOlU1dixuS — Noor (@itsughraa) September 26, 2021

#humkahankesachaythay, a drama that successfully demolish the struggle of almost a decade of media of educating females not to bear any type of domestic violence, mental or physical. After this drama more tren #JusticeForNosheenKazmi#JusticeForQuratulain pic.twitter.com/x0hhWXjRk7 — Yousaf Khaliq (@Yousafkhaliq80) November 30, 2021

Some viewers even went as far as suggesting an alternative storyline for the serial.