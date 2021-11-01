Iqra Aziz, Hira Mani shine at IPPA awards

The event was held in Istanbul
The International Pakistan Prestige Awards were held in Istanbul on Sunday and a number of stars attended the event.
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, Sonya Hussyn, Hania Aamir, Ahsan Khan, Mansha Pasha, Zara Noor Abbas, Amar Khan and others were in attendance.
Ahsan won the Best Host award and Hira Mani was declared Star of the Year.
Several Turkish actors, producers and directors attended the event as well.
Awards were handed out in film, music and fashion categories.
This was the fourth edition of the IPPA.