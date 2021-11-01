Monday, November 1, 2021  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1443
Iqra Aziz, Hira Mani shine at IPPA awards

The event was held in Istanbul

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Nov 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The International Pakistan Prestige Awards were held in Istanbul on Sunday and a number of stars attended the event.

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, Sonya Hussyn, Hania Aamir, Ahsan Khan, Mansha Pasha, Zara Noor Abbas, Amar Khan and others were in attendance.

Photo: Twitter

Ahsan won the Best Host award and Hira Mani was declared Star of the Year. 

Photo: Twitter

Several Turkish actors, producers and directors attended the event as well.

Awards were handed out in film, music and fashion categories.

Photo: Twitter

This was the fourth edition of the IPPA.

