Inside Minal, Aiman Khan’s midnight birthday bash

Aiman and Minal Khan’s birthday celebrations kicked off with a midnight surprise bash arranged by their family.

Aiman and Minal are among the most popular celebrities with their social media following running into millions. The twin sisters have appeared in a number of successful dramas and are regular faces for major fashion labels.

Their lives beyond the screen have been equally entertaining for fans, who get a glimpse into everything that is happening at their home or lavish foreign resorts where they are vacationing.

And Minal Khan’s Instagram will never disappoint if you are looking for fun stuff. Her most recent viral video showed her filming her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram while he was driving. Minal called herself “reporter” Ahsan’s “cameraman”. Earlier, they made news for their honeymoon in the Maldives.

Now the sisters are trending for their birthday. It appears from Instagram stories of Kinza Hashmi, Humayun Alamgir and other celebrities that Minal and Aiman had a bang last night.

Their husbands, Muneeb Butt and Ahsan, decorated the house with balloons and neon lights. Minal and Aiman’s brothers, mother, celebrities and a few others can be seen in the video shared by designer Humayun Alamgir.

The sisters are reportedly throwing a bash for their star friends today.

